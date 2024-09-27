96º
Pregnant woman reported missing in Bexar County

Lacaya Bell did not show for work nor pick up her paycheck

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Tags: Missing Persons, BCSO
A 34-year-old pregnant woman, Lacaya Bell, has been missing since Monday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. (BCSO, Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 34-year-old pregnant woman has been missing since Monday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Lacaya Bell has not been in contact with her family or reported to work, BCSO said in a Facebook post.

Bell is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. She has shoulder-length black hair and a tongue piercing.

Relatives told authorities their calls to Bell’s phone have been going to voicemail. Deputies have not identified her last-known location.

Anyone with information can call BCSO at 210-335-6000 or contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12.

