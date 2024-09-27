Pregnant woman reported missing in Bexar County

A 34-year-old pregnant woman, Lacaya Bell, has been missing since Monday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 34-year-old pregnant woman has been missing since Monday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Lacaya Bell has not been in contact with her family or reported to work, BCSO said in a Facebook post.

Recommended Videos

Bell is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. She has shoulder-length black hair and a tongue piercing.

Relatives told authorities their calls to Bell’s phone have been going to voicemail. Deputies have not identified her last-known location.

Anyone with information can call BCSO at 210-335-6000 or contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.