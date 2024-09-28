Missing pregnant Bexar County woman has been found, BCSO says Lacaya Bell, 34, did not show up for work earlier this week A 34-year-old pregnant woman, Lacaya Bell, has been missing since Monday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. (BCSO, Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 34-year-old pregnant Bexar County woman reported missing earlier this week has been found.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that Lacaya Bell was found and is safe in Harris County.
Bell had previously not been in contact with her family or reported to work, BCSO said in a
Facebook post on Friday.
Bell’s 2004 Mitsubishi Galant was later spotted in the Houston area, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
Bell’s vehicle was spotted in the Houston area. The license plate is TX TBL6608 and it is a 2004 Mitsubishi Galant. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) More coverage of this story on KSAT:
