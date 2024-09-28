Missing pregnant Bexar County woman has been found, BCSO says

(BCSO, Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A 34-year-old pregnant woman, Lacaya Bell, has been missing since Monday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 34-year-old pregnant Bexar County woman reported missing earlier this week has been found.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that Lacaya Bell was found and is safe in Harris County.

Bell had previously not been in contact with her family or reported to work, BCSO said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Bell’s 2004 Mitsubishi Galant was later spotted in the Houston area, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

