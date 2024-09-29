Medical examiner identifies wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash near downtown

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE (9/29/2024): The Bexar County Medical Examiner identified a man who police said was killed in a head-on crash after driving the wrong way on a highway.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 37 southbound near downtown.

Miguel Gonzalez, 22, died from blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

ORIGINAL STORY: The San Antonio Police Department said it is investigating what caused a driver to travel the wrong way before dying in a head-on crash.

First responders were dispatched to the scene just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 37 southbound near downtown.

Police said a driver in a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound in the southbound main lanes of I-37. The Chevrolet collided with a Dodge Ram traveling southbound on I-37′s southbound lanes before the Houston Street exit.

Medical personnel pronounced the wrong-way driver in the Chevrolet dead at the scene.

The Dodge driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

