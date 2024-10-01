Community encouraged to donate through United Way of San Antonio’s ‘Project Warmth’ coat drive

United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County are partnering for their annual ‘Project Warmth’ coat drive.
Every year, the nonprofit collects coats and winterwear accessories and gives them to families in our community.
This year, the organization said it aims to give 700 coats to children up to 18 years old.
“The public is encouraged to donate brand-new coats that will provide peace of mind and relief to families and their children this winter,” said Kevin Femmel, Director of Communications for United Way of San Antonio.
Donations open Oct. 1 and will be accepted through Nov. 15. You can donate in person or by using this Wishlist.
In-person donations can be made at the following locations:
- Starbucks (The Quarry), 255 E. Basse Road, 78209
- Starbucks (Near Guitar Center), 7311 San Pedro Av., 78216
- Comet Cleaners, 1218 W. Bitters Rd. Ste. 109, 78216
- Comet Cleaners, 10670 Culebra Rd. Ste. 104, 78251
- Comet Cleaners, 8739 Bandera Rd. Ste. 100, 78250
- Comet Cleaners, 5886 De Zavala Rd. Ste. 110, 78249
- Comet Cleaners, 28214 I-10, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX, 78006
- United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County, 700 S. Alamo Street, 78205
You can also donate by texting “PROJECTWARMTH” to 41444.
After the donation period ends, United Way of San Antonio will give the coats to families in need.