How to avoid moving company scams

SAN ANTONIO – Considering a moving company to move into your next home?

Whether it’s a cross-country move or across town, a moving company makes it easier to haul the heavy belongings.

Sometimes, that convenience could turn into a nightmare if you’re dealing with a scammer.

Here’s what you need to know to avoid these types of scams:

Do your research

First, ensure the company’s registration is legitimate and research its reputation.

If you’re crossing state lines or moving outside the U.S., you can check the U.S. Department of Transportation website to check the registration and get details about a moving company, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Research the company’s website for in-state moves and look for state requirements, a local address, the movers’ contact details, licenses and insurance. Also, look for reviews and search the company’s name and the words “complaint” or “scam” to ensure you’re dealing with a legitimate company.

Ensure you get written estimates, agreements

When shopping around for prices, ensure that the moving companies provide you with a written estimate. Review the estimates and ensure all your property is listed in the documents to compare prices.

You should also ask how much the company costs to insure your belongings and what the payout would be if they are damaged in transit.

When to say no

The FTC recommends not hiring anyone who asks you to sign incomplete paperwork that is missing prices, dates, signatures, or other important information.

You should also avoid anyone who demands cash or a big deposit before the move.

The FTC says don’t hire an interstate mover who isn’t registered with the Department of Transportation.

Where to report

Issues with in-state movers should be reported to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles at 800-299-1700. If it’s an interstate move, report it to the DOT.

If you think you may have paid a scammer, report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov and follow the steps here.