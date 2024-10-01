Main lanes of Interstate 10 in far east Bexar County closed due to major crash

(Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in far east Bexar County are blocked due to an early morning crash.

The crash is affecting five lanes on I-10 near Zuehl Road in far east Bexar County, according to Transguide.

Recommended Videos

Drivers coming in from Seguin and surrounding areas are likely to encounter delays.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or how long delays could be expected.

For more on traffic across San Antonio, click here.