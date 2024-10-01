68º
Main lanes of Interstate 10 in far east Bexar County closed due to major crash

Five lanes affected; cause of crash is not known

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in far east Bexar County are blocked due to an early morning crash.

The crash is affecting five lanes on I-10 near Zuehl Road in far east Bexar County, according to Transguide.

Drivers coming in from Seguin and surrounding areas are likely to encounter delays.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or how long delays could be expected.

