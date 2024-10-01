SAPD releases name of handler who mistakenly shot, killed K-9 officer

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department on Tuesday released the names of a K-9 handler and the K-9 officer he mistakenly killed.

According to a preliminary report, three dogs broke through a wooden fence at around 12:24 p.m. on Saturday and went into the backyard of Officer Christopher Timmer’s home in the 9300 Block of Lands Point Street.

The three dogs then attacked Timmer’s assigned police K-9, Gordy, which was contained in the backyard.

Timmer tried to separate the dogs but was unsuccessful and opened fire at his neighbor’s dogs.

Two of the neighbor’s dogs and Gordy were struck by the gunfire, the report said.

Timmer took Gordy to a nearby veterinary clinic, where he was pronounced dead. One of the neighbor’s dogs also died.

Animal Care Services issued six citations to the owner of the dogs.

ACS said the owner was cited with two counts each of a dog roaming off property, a dog damaging private property, and failure to prevent an owned dog from biting another animal. Fines are set by the court and can range up to $2,000.

The SAPD Shooting Team and Internal Affairs Unit are conducting separate but concurrent investigations into the incident. Timmer, who has been with SAPD for 16 years, has been placed on administrative leave.

Gordy, a Belgian Malinois, started service at SAPD in July 2023.

