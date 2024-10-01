95º
Uvalde city attorneys resign after uproar over independent investigation into Robb shooting

Paul Tarski, Alex Wegryzn resigned on Sept. 20

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Uvalde, Texas. (KSAT)

UVALDE – The City of Uvalde is now looking for new representation.

In an email, a city spokesperson confirmed attorneys Paul Tarski and Alex Wegryzn resigned on Sept. 20.

The attorneys had been with the city for nine years.

According to the Uvalde Leader-News, the firm was on an annual retainer of $85,000. Work beyond regular duties was billed separately, such as time involving the Robb Elementary School shooting.

Their resignation came days before Uvalde council members slammed independent investigator Jesse Prado’s handling of the May 24, 2022, shooting investigation results from March.

The investigation exonerated all Uvalde police officers who responded to the shooting.

In September, the city got an $80,000 bill for the report. The city had already paid around $97,000.

“I’m just very disappointed that this is the first time I got to see this agreement. I didn’t know what was on there. I don’t think this was ever presented to the city council for approval,” Uvalde city councilmember Hector Luevano said during a Sept. 24 meeting.

