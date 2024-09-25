Uvalde council members disappointed with Jesse Prado’s report concerning Robb Elementary School shooting

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde council members slammed investigator Jesse Prado’s handling of the Robb Elementary School shooting investigation results from back in March.

The City of Uvalde hired Jesse Prado in July 2022 to conduct an independent investigation into the Robb Elementary shooting.

The investigation exonerated all Uvalde police officers who responded to the shooting. It comes as Uvalde receives a bill for $80,000 for work tied to the report.

City of Uvalde council members say they have already paid $97,000 for the report, which some were disappointed with.

“I’m just very disappointed that this is the first time I got to see this agreement. I didn’t know what was on there. I don’t think this was ever presented to the city council for approval,” Uvalde city councilmember Hector Luevano said.

The agreement that Luevano is referring to is one that Prado and the city’s attorney, Paul Tarski, agreed to several months ago.

The Uvalde city council is now deliberating Tarski’s employment.

