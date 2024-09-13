‘A slap in the face’: Family of Robb Elementary victim frustrated by Border Patrol investigation report

UVALDE, Texas – A Border Patrol tactical team exchanged gunfire with and killed the gunman at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022, according to an investigation report released Thursday.

Still, Brett Cross said it wasn’t soon enough to save the 19 children and two teachers who died in the massacre, including 10-year-old victim Uziyah Garcia.

“Why did it take 77 minutes?” Cross, Uziyah Garcia’s guardian, said.

Border Patrol officers were the largest of the several law enforcement agencies that responded to the mass shooting, according to a 2022 Texas House of Representatives report.

The agency’s report outlined several issues, including lack of a clear federal authority, lack of command and control and gaps in training.

“It’s just a bunch of B.S.,” Cross told KSAT. “It’s a bunch of, ‘Let’s blame it on everything else,’ right?”

Investigators watched thousands of hours of videos and interviewed more than 200 Border Patrol personnel before releasing the report on Thursday.

They didn’t find any Border Patrol member who they believed violated policy or the law.

“They’re pretty much saying, you know, ‘Screw your kids,’” said Cross. “‘Yeah, they’re dead but our guys didn’t do anything wrong.’ And it really is a slap in the face.”

The sting is intensified by the lack of identifications made in the report. The names of nearly every single law enforcement officer was redacted.

“We need to know who these people are because these are people in our communities,” said Cross. “We need to see who decided to save their own neck instead of save our children.”

Cross said he wants those who responded to the shooting to be held accountable.

More Uvalde-related coverage on KSAT: