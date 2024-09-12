Customs and Border Protection releases comprehensive report of response to Robb Elementary shooting

This image provided by the city of Uvalde, Texas shows police body camera video of authorities responding to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. (City of Uvalde via AP)

UVALDE, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection released a report Thursday detailing the agency’s response to the Uvalde shooting on May 24, 2022.

The 203-page report outlined a need for clarity in legal authorities and agency policy and training, according to the agency.

Family members of the 19 children and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School told KSAT they were briefed on the report by Border Patrol this week.

Law enforcement took more than 77 minutes to confront the shooter.

A 2022 Texas House report revealed Border Patrol had the largest law enforcement presence at Robb Elementary, with 149 Border Patrol personnel who responded to the shooting.

Body camera video released by the City of Uvalde in Aug. 2024 shows the moments officers stormed the classroom at around 12:50 p.m. The gunman had entered the school around 11:33 a.m. and barricaded himself inside Classrooms 111 and 112.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection official previously said the agency’s Border Patrol Tactical Unit exchanged gunfire with the shooter.

While a name has not been made public, it’s been reported that a U.S. Border Patrol agent killed the shooter.

CBP released images to ABC News back in 2022 that showed at least one agent suffered injuries after exchanging gunfire with the shooter.

The report is the third released this year tied to the law enforcement response on May 24, 2022.

In Jan. 2024, the Department of Justice’s report identified “cascading failures” in law enforcement’s handling of the massacre.

Results from a city-funded independent investigation were released in March 2024. Austin-area investigator Jesse Prado said Uvalde police did not commit any wrongdoing or violate any policy in its response to the elementary school.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day.