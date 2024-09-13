Border Patrol agents who responded to Robb Elementary shooting had inadequate active shooter training

UVALDE, Texas – Nearly half of the Border Patrol agents who responded to the Robb Elementary shooting did not have active shooter training beyond what they received while in the USBP Academy, according to a report released Thursday.

Border Patrol’s tactical unit is among the group who breached a classroom, exchanged gunfire with the shooter and killed him.

Seventy-eight Border Patrol agents were at Robb Elementary before law enforcement confronted the gunman, the report revealed.

Only 30 of the 78 completed a three-day active shooter training course. Ten of the 78 attended Active Shooter Instructor Training, also known as ASITP.

The comprehensive report revealed attendees were told on the training’s first day that they would not learn how to breach a locked room. Instead, attendees would learn how to find another way in.

Thirty-seven of the 78 agents (47.4%) did not receive any additional active shooter training beyond the USBP Academy.

Training gaps are among the issues noted by CBP investigators in their report.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said its Border Patrol officers did not violate any rule, regulation or law in their response to the Robb Elementary School shooting.

