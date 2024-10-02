‘Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Let’s Play’ coming to San Antonio this weekend

"Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Let's Play" is coming to San Antonio this weekend.

SAN ANTONIO – Disney Jr. characters are planning the biggest playdate this weekend in San Antonio.

“Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Let’s Play” will have two immersive and interactive performances on Oct. 5 at the Majestic Theatre. The first performance will start at noon and the second at 4 p.m.

Recommended Videos

The tour will have Mickey Mouse and his pals joining the playdate along with characters from “Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends” and the “Puppy Dog Pals.” For the first time, the tour will incorporate the clubhouse from “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.”

The live performances will also introduce new characters to the playdate, including Ariel from the new series “Disney Jr.’s Ariel” and Bitsy from “SuperKitties.”

When the weather interrupts the playdate, Team Spidey from “Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends” steps in to save the day — and their playdate.

The Majestic Theatre is located at 224 E. Houston St.

Tickets for either show can be purchased here.