Man’s body found on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a 60-year-old man was found dead on the city’s Southeast Side.

The body was discovered near Goliad Road and City Base Landing on Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 9 a.m. and located the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not suspect foul play. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s cause of death.

This is a developing story. KSAT will provide updates on-air and online as more information becomes available.