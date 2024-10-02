90º
Man’s body found on Southeast Side

Officials said no foul play was suspected, but the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime
A man's body was found on the Southeast Side Wednesday morning. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a 60-year-old man was found dead on the city’s Southeast Side.

The body was discovered near Goliad Road and City Base Landing on Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 9 a.m. and located the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not suspect foul play. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s cause of death.

This is a developing story. KSAT will provide updates on-air and online as more information becomes available.

Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.

