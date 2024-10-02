NCAA women’s volleyball championship, men’s basketball regional coming to San Antonio

FILE - A visitor looks up at the logo for the Women's Final Four in San Antonio, as the city prepares to host the Women's NCAA College Basketball Championship, in this March 18, 2021, file photo. A law firm hired to investigate gender equity concerns at NCAA championship events released a blistering report Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, that recommended holding the men's and women's Final Fours at the same site and offering financial incentives to schools to improve their women's basketball programs. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio will host the 2026 NCAA D1 women’s volleyball championship and the 2027 NCAA D1 men’s college basketball regional, the NCAA announced on Wednesday.

Out of 1,200 bids from member schools, conferences, cities, and sporting commissions across 47 states and Washington D.C., the NCAA chose San Antonio -- making it the third time the city will host the volleyball championship and the 12th time to host the men’s basketball regional.

The volleyball championship will be held in the Alamodome and the basketball regional will be at the Frost Bank Center.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the city is honored and excited to host both future events. He added the NCAA, coaches, players, and fans will be able to experience March Madness “in one of the country’s leading destinations for sports events.”

“San Antonio has enjoyed having the DI Women’s Championships twice before, and our third time will be even more exciting as women’s sports gain significant momentum around the nation,” Nirenberg said. “Notably, more than 30 Division schools set attendance records for volleyball during the regular season. We are also excited that the NCAA DI Men’s Basketball regional tournament is returning to our city.”

San Antonio Sports President & CEO Jenny Carnes and UTSA Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lisa Campos echoed similar thoughts to Nirenberg.

Carnes said college fans love to come to San Antonio, adding that the city has the “perfect setup for all the championship to offer” and said the University of Texas at Austin has one of the best volleyball teams in the nation.

“We look forward to hosting an outstanding event during a time of year when San Antonio is magical for the holidays,” Carnes said.

Campos touched on the city hosting another NCAA championship, saying it has become a part of the DNA at UTSA.

She said the community embraces the events, and beyond the Alamodome, it creates a special environment.

“We have been involved in the coordination of more than 20 NCAA Championship events since 1997 and we appreciate the NCAA for once again selecting San Antonio as a host site,” Campos said.