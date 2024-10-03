Skip to main content
Amazon adds 2,000 jobs in San Antonio ahead of the holiday season

Applications are now open

Halee Powers, Content Gatherer

SAN ANTONIO – Two thousand more jobs are coming to San Antonio after Amazon announced Thursday that it will be adding positions ahead of the 2024 holiday season.

The seasonal jobs offer competitive pay, flexible schedules, and the potential to transition into regular, full-time positions after the holidays.

In total, 250,000 jobs will be filled at various Amazon facilities across the country. Two thousand of those will be in the greater San Antonio area.

All seasonal employees will be paid at least $18 per hour and will have access to health care benefits.

Amazon says roughly one-third of seasonal employees return year after year.

Interested applicants can visit Amazon’s local job website to apply. You can also text “NEWJOB” to 31432 to sign up for job alerts.

