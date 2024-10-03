Skip to main content
Navy veteran, cancer survivor gets refurbished car donated

Cathy Gaston gets keys to 2017 Ford Focus

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Military

SAN ANTONIO – Navy veteran and cancer survivor Cathy Gaston had a constant problem getting to and from medical appointments to VA facilities and oncologists.

Without a car, Gaston had to juggle scheduling shuttle rides, ridesharing, or getting rides from family and friends.

Transportation is no longer a problem for her.

Caliber Collision and Geico teamed up to present Gaston with keys to a newly refurbished 2017 Ford Focus this week as part of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides Program.

“it’s just amazing that people think of veterans the way they do, you know, You couldn’t ask for better people,” Gaston said of the kind gesture.

Gaston was nominated for the vehicle donation by Soldiers’ Angels, a nonprofit that provides aid and comfort to veterans.

