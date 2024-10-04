Juvenile arrested, charged with terroristic threats toward East Central High School, BCSO says

EAST BEXAR COUNTY – A 14-year-old female East Central Independent School District student has been arrested and charged with terroristic threats, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened on Tuesday when a terroristic threat toward East Central High School was posted on Instagram.

The post had a photo with guns and the caption, “East Central Cast and South Campus, here I come.” The post prompted BCSO and East Central ISD police to investigate.

Amid the investigation, the sheriff’s office said they questioned a 14-year-old male student and a 14-year-old female student, who they thought could be tied to the threat.

Officials said the male student denied posting the image to authorities, but he was detained during their investigation. The male student was later released and not charged, but remained suspended from campus, authorities said.

BCSO said the photo of the guns was from Pinterest and investigators found no weapons inside both of the students’ homes.

BCSO was able to track the IP address of the social media post, which was registered to a parent of the female student.

Investigators executed a search warrant at CAST Lead High School and seized her phone. The phone number matched the Instagram account, and she was arrested on Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office is reminding people that any threat made toward a school or students is taken seriously.

“School violence and threats will not be tolerated and will be thoroughly investigated in every instance they are made,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.