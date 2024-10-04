Party Animals to bring ‘Banana Ball’ to San Antonio in 2025

FILE - Brandon Sherman #14 of the Party Animals pitches against the the Savannah Bananas at Richmond County Bank Ball Park on August 12, 2023 in New York City. Banana Ball was born out of the idea of making baseball more fast-paced, entertaining, and fun. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – There’s no crying in baseball, but there will be tears of laughter at a Party Animals’ “Banana Ball” baseball game in San Antonio next year.

The Party Animals — a team affiliated with the Savannah Bananas — will bring their upbeat choreographed dance moves, live music, performances and neon pink-designed uniforms to the Alamo City’s Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

They are set to play two games against the Texas Tailgaters on Sept. 12-13.

The Party Animals and Texas Tailgaters will also play in other Texas cities on the following dates:

Frisco: Sep. 5-6, 2025

Round Rock: Sep. 19-20, 2025

Houston: Sep. 26-27, 2025

The Tailgaters are a new addition to the Banana Ball Club. The team was announced at the 2025 World Tour City Draft.

Tickets and tour dates for the 2025 season have been announced and some lucky San Antonians might have a chance to see the team live.

Tickets can be purchased through the team’s website, but just like their eccentric style of playing ball, tickets will be distributed a little differently.

Tickets will be available through the Banana Ball Ticket Lottery. Fans who enter the lottery will then be randomly selected to purchase tickets.

The Party Animals are one of the independent professional teams under the Banana Ball Club that are housed at the Banana Field in Savannah, Georgia. Since their debut, the Party Animals have been dubbed the Savanna Bananas’ rivals.

The teams have gone viral across social media multiple times thanks to their unique style of playing the sport and making baseball fun again.

Banana Ball is filled with fast pitches, entertaining catches, musical entrances and dance performances in between pitches.

This season’s games may be filled with new dance numbers, costumes and potentially celebrity guests. But only those who attend the games live will be able to participate in the fun.