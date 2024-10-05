27-year-old motorcyclist killed in Northwest Side crash, SAPD says

A motorcyclist is dead after he crashed into a car on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 9:24 p.m. on Friday in the 6500 block of Babcock Road near Spring Time Drive.

Police said Mark Reyes, 27, was driving a silver 2017 Yamaha motorcycle southbound on Babcock Road when he approached Spring Time Drive.

That’s when a driver of a red 1979 El Camino, who was driving northbound on Babcock Road, made a left turn onto Spring Time Drive in front of Reyes and struck him.

Police said EMS officials treated Reyes for his injuries, but was later pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no pending charges for the El Camino Driver at this time, police said.