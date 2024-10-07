Bond’s Rock Bar to close after 25 years of service

SAN ANTONIO – A downtown bar announced its future closure after 25 years of serving as a place where rock music fans could enjoy a drink while listening to music.

The property of Bond’s Rock Bar, located at 450 Soledad Street, has been sold to a developer who is expected to tear down the building for a hotel.

According to a Facebook post, the bar’s first floor will remain open until the hotel development project begins.

However, the second floor of the bar is expected to close by the end of the year, the post said.

“We are grateful for your support over the years. We will cherish the memories and great friends that we have made,” the post said.

The post mentioned that the bar will continue hosting live music shows every weekend until the end of 2024.