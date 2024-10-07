Skip to main content
Clear icon
93º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Bond’s Rock Bar to close after 25 years of service

Property sold to developer expected to tear down building for hotel

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Downtown, Closure, Consumer
Bond's Rock Bar. (Copyright 2024 by 2024 Google - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A downtown bar announced its future closure after 25 years of serving as a place where rock music fans could enjoy a drink while listening to music.

The property of Bond’s Rock Bar, located at 450 Soledad Street, has been sold to a developer who is expected to tear down the building for a hotel.

Recommended Videos

According to a Facebook post, the bar’s first floor will remain open until the hotel development project begins.

However, the second floor of the bar is expected to close by the end of the year, the post said.

“We are grateful for your support over the years. We will cherish the memories and great friends that we have made,” the post said.

The post mentioned that the bar will continue hosting live music shows every weekend until the end of 2024.

Read also

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Recommended Videos