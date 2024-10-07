Have you seen this person? SAPD searching for missing woman last seen on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a missing woman last seen on Sunday on the West Side.

Katelyn “Kate” Angel Vara was last spotted in the 600 block of Maria Elena, not far from Culebra Road. She was wearing a gray UTSA shirt, khaki pants and white shoes, SAPD said.

Vara is considered an endangered adult, as she has a diagnosed medical condition.

Vara is 5 feet tall, weighs 108 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on the right side of her stomach with the name “Valerie,” another tattoo with the name “James” on the right cheek in red, and a pierced right cheekbone.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.