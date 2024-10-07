Skip to main content
Clear icon
91º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Have you seen this person? SAPD searching for missing woman last seen on West Side

Katelyn Angel Vara was last spotted in the 600 block of Maria Elena

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Missing Person, West Side, SAPD
Katelyn “Kate” Angel Vara (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a missing woman last seen on Sunday on the West Side.

Katelyn “Kate” Angel Vara was last spotted in the 600 block of Maria Elena, not far from Culebra Road. She was wearing a gray UTSA shirt, khaki pants and white shoes, SAPD said.

Recommended Videos

Vara is considered an endangered adult, as she has a diagnosed medical condition.

Vara is 5 feet tall, weighs 108 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on the right side of her stomach with the name “Valerie,” another tattoo with the name “James” on the right cheek in red, and a pierced right cheekbone.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Ivan Herrera headshot

Ivan Herrera, MSB, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

email

instagram

Recommended Videos