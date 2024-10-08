Man charged with murder in connection with 2018 cold case

SAN ANTONIO – A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a 2018 homicide case, the department said in an email on Tuesday.

Christopher Allen is currently facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Tammy Fudge, 46.

On March 4, 2018, Fudge’s body was found in the 100 block of West Travis Street with blunt force trauma to her head, according to San Antonio police.

Throughout the next six years, no movements were made in the case as SAPD exhausted leads.

However, in May 2024, police detectives reviewed the case and resubmitted latent prints to be analyzed and compared in the database for any potential suspects.

A print hit was confirmed, and Allen was identified as the suspect. Investigators interviewed Allen, and DNA swabs were collected under a search warrant, according to a Tuesday email from SAPD.

Sometime in September, the DNA confirmed in May was compared to the DNA collected at the crime scene, and a match was made with Allen.

Allen, at this point, was serving time in a Federal Detention Center in Miami-Dade, FL, for an unrelated case, according to SAPD.

An arrest warrant was issued, and Allen was officially charged with the murder, the email said.