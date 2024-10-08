‘Read to the Final Four’ encourages local students to improve reading skills, grow their love for books

The San Antonio Local Organizing Committee (SALOC) is challenging young readers from across our city to fuel their love for books while celebrating San Antonio’s role in the 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four.

Next Thursday, Oct. 17, the organization will launch its NCAA Men’s Final Four ‘Read to the Final Four’ literacy initiative. The tip-off celebration will happen at 10 a.m. at the Magik Theatre.

“The ‘Read to the Final Four’ program is designed to inspire young students to develop a love for books like the way fans fall in love with college basketball,” said Elena Wells, executive director of the SALOC.

The Ready to the Final Four program is an annual challenge for third graders that aims to improve reading skills.

SALOC has recruited 31 school districts, including 304 schools, 1,343 classrooms, and 26,760 students. These students will compete in a bracket-style challenge to see which classroom can read the most minutes. Only schools participating in the challenge will be invited to the Magik Theatre event.

The challenge starts on Nov. 4 and will lead up to the Men’s Final Four in April 2025.

The top four classes with the most minutes read will be invited to the Reese’s Final Four Friday. The winning class will get a $5,000 donation for a library makeover.

“This program offers a unique and powerful way to motivate our young readers while engaging in the spirit of sports. We cannot wait to see how many minutes are read by the San Antonio area students this year when we announce the results at the 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four Weekend,” Wells said.

To learn more about the ‘Read to the Final Four’ program, click here.