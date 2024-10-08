SeaWorld San Antonio hosting auditions for Christmas Celebration

The holidays are just around the corner, and SeaWorld San Antonio is holding auditions for their upcoming Christmas Celebration.

Auditions will happen three times this week and next:

Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12, from 1:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 14, from 1:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The park is looking for stilt walkers, costume characters and elves.

Interested applicants should visit the SeaWorld Human Resources Department, located at the main employee entrance off Military Drive West.

Candidates need to come dressed to move and dance. Actors are expected to prepare a one-minute family-friendly comedic monologue and should be prepared for cold script readings.

If you are hired and become a SeaWorld ambassador, you will get free admission to the park, complimentary tickets, tuition reimbursement, discounts on food, merchandise and in-park experiences.

You can learn more about the auditions by clicking here.