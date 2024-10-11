Moms who lost kids to fentanyl gearing up for second awareness walk Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – Moms who have lost their kids to fentanyl poisoning have turned their pain into action.

For Americans age 18-45, the leading cause of death is fentanyl overdose, and mothers want to stop that.

Braden Williams was just 21 when he died in 2020 from fentanyl poisoning.

“Braden was just the best spirited person ever. He loved his dog, Noelle. His Mustang was his life, and he wanted to be in the military like his grandfather. He had big plans,” said his mom, Nici Goles.

Goles said her son had medical problems since birth and over time developed severe insomnia.

“He was once awake for 10 days and was hospitalized. He stabilized but his meds weren’t working and he thought he bought an oxy from a friend. And unfortunately he never woke up,” Goles said.

Through Goles’ grief, it’s become her mission to teach families nationwide that fentanyl is in every type of drug.

Just two years ago it was killing 200 Americans a day, and the numbers are rising.

“Just a horrific loss, but trying to trying to turn it into something good,” Goles said.

She met other moms who lost their kids to fentanyl, who are now called the Angel Moms.

The Angel Moms created the first-ever fentanyl awareness walk in Texas, called Soles Walking 4 Souls.

The Soles Walking 4 Souls event immediately pulled in big leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott, State Rep. John Lujan, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, multiple city council and county court members, and federal law enforcement agencies like the DEA.

“I think it solidifies the fact that they know that there is an issue, that it’s not a red issue. It’s not a blue issue,” Goles said.

Goles is now on the organization’s board planning this year’s event which is on Sunday, Oct. 13.

There’s a one-mile walk, food trucks, vendors, a candlelight vigil, and even training for Narcan, the drug that reverses the effects of fentanyl and other opioids.

“As Angel Moms, we carry it. I have a case, I’ve got 48 of them. Anybody anytime can call or text and we’ll bring it to you personally,” Goles said.

They try to talk to parents about having tough conversations.

“I didn’t know anything about it. Be aware, don’t be naive. Educate yourself on it. Educate your children, open lines of communication. Let your kids know if they have issues they can come to you, their school counselor, their teacher,” Goles said.

The Angel Moms speak at schools, businesses, churches, educating everyone they can.

“We need all the help we can get to fight this,” she said.

Goles does it every day for her Braden.

“He loved his family. He loved life big,” she said.

That’s why she will continue to work tirelessly to make sure other kids will live long lives full of that big love, and free of fentanyl.

The Soles Walking 4 Souls walk is Sunday, Oct. 13 at 4:30 at the Greenline on Brooks City Base.

KSAT 12 News anchor Courtney Friedman will be emceeing the event.