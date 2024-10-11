Second suspect arrested in connection with shooting death of UIW student Joseph Banales

SAN ANTONIO – The Selma Police Department announced a second arrest in connection with the murder of University of the Incarnate Word nursing student Joseph Banales.

According to a Selma Police Department news release, the suspect was identified as Matthew Kirk Alexander, 33.

Officials said Alexander admitted to shooting Banales on April 15, 2023.

After Alexander admitted to killing Banales, the suspect turned in the alleged weapon used to kill Banales to authorities, police said.

Following a Bexar County lab analysis, officials confirmed the alleged weapon was connected to Banales’ death.

Officers said Alexander also admitted to knowing Banales and communicated with him on the night of his death.

Investigators said Alexander and the second man arrested in connection with Banales’ death, 29-year-old Jacob Daniel Serna, were racing on the highway leading up to the shooting.

Serna, who was originally charged with murder in Banales’ death, had his charges downgraded to serious bodily injury or death due to racing.

Authorities said they are still investigating why Serna’s wife originally told them that he shot and killed Banales.