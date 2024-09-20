Selma police make arrest in connection with death of UIW student Joseph Banales

Selma police made an arrest overnight in connection with the death of University of the Incarnate Word nursing student Joseph Banales.

The man’s identity, believed to be in his 30s, was not immediately known.

Banales was found dead after crashing his vehicle along Interstate 35 in Selma, near the Forum, around 11:45 p.m. on April 15, 2023.

His family believes he was the victim of a road rage incident.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death resulted from a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators in Selma have spent the last year partnering with agencies to interview hundreds of witnesses.

KSAT talked with a family spokesperson this morning who said, “The family is very upset that this was an arrest involving someone who pretended to be a witness.”

While the arrest happened a few hours ago, we called the Selma Police Department seeking more information on who the arrested individual was and how they were found.

This is a developing story. KSAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.