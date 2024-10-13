2 children hit by car during vigil held on South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said two children were injured at a vigil after a vehicle ran over their feet early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Shane Road and Villamain Road.

An SAPD Sergeant told KSAT that a family was holding a vigil to honor a relative who was killed in an accident years ago when a vehicle missed the turn onto Shane Road and ran over the feet of two children.

The children are 9 and 11 years old. A woman was also injured with a bump to her eyebrow.

Police said all injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, but authorities said they were evaluating them for driving while intoxicated.

The identities of the driver and victims were not released. At this time, it is unclear if the driver will face any charges.