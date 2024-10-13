SAPD says speeding BMW driver dies after crashing into 18-wheeler, vehicle catches fire

San Antonio police said the driver of a speeding vehicle died after they crashed into an 18-wheeler early Sunday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said the driver of a speeding vehicle died after their vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler and burst into flames.

Officers and emergency personnel arrived on the scene of the crash around 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 281 near Thousand Oaks Drive.

According to its initial investigation, SAPD said the unidentified male driver of a silver BMW rammed into the back of the 18-wheeler at a high rate of speed.

After the crash, the BMW caught fire, police said. The male driver, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.