AMBER Alert issued for three children from Austin discontinued

AUSTIN, Texas – UPDATE: An AMBER Alert issued for three missing children from Austin, Texas has been discontinued.

Authorities said Ninel Anseume, 10; Abraham Anseume, 4; and Elsi Anseume, 2, have been found.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the children were located before 5:30 p.m. Monday.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an AMBER Alert for three missing children from Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.

The AMBER Alert was issued for Ninel Anseume, 10; Abraham Anseume, 4; and Elsi Anseume 2, just after 4 p.m. Monday. The alert said the children were last seen around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Palma Circle in Austin.

Sherles Machado Hernandez, 31, is believed to have allegedly abducted the three children and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Ninel is 4 feet, 10 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes; Abraham is 3 feet, 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes; and Elsi is 2 feet, 8 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Hernandez is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with black hair and black eyes. DPS believes he is driving a silver 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander with a Texas license plate of TWL-2922 in Austin.

Anyone with additional information on their whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1 or the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5210.