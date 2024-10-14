Skip to main content
Clear icon
97º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man dead after losing control of truck, crashing into tractor-trailer in Atascosa County, DPS says

John Mark Pesqueda, 28, died at the scene of the collision

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Atascosa County, Crash, DPS
Police lights and sirens (Copyright 2024 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A man is dead after losing control of a vehicle and crashing into a tractor-trailer in Atascosa County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday on State Highway 97 near Mile Marker 508.

Recommended Videos

A pickup truck driver lost control of his vehicle at a high rate of speed and crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer, DPS said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the collision.

DPS said the truck driver, identified as 28-year-old John Mark Pesqueda, died at the scene of the crash.

The crash is under investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Recommended Videos