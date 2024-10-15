Battle of Flowers, SAISD team up for history trips

SAN ANTONIO – The Battle of Flowers announced a new partnership with the San Antonio ISD Foundation to launch a $50,000 program that will allow local students to explore Texas history firsthand.

The program, which will send students on educational field trips, was unveiled Tuesday at Joel C. Harris Middle School.

The announcement generated a lot excitement among students and staff.

“I’ve never been out of San Antonio, so I’m excited to visit another city, especially our capital,” said Alyssa Ortiz, a student.

Through this initiative, more than 1,100 seventh-grade students from nine SAISD middle schools and academies will visit The Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin. Many students will also have the chance to tour the Texas Capitol and the University of Texas at Austin.

“That was one of our main goals, was to make memories for those children that were special, that they haven’t done before, that they will take with them in their hearts, in their minds going forward in their lives,” said Helen Eversberg, president of the Battle of Flowers Foundation.

The program kicks off on Thursday with Harris students embarking on their trip to Austin.