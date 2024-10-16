Skip to main content
Arson investigating early morning fire on West Side, SAFD says

Fire reported at a business in the 1800 block of West Commerce Street

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – An early morning fire is being investigated as arson, according to investigators with the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was reported at a business in the 1800 block of West Commerce Street just after 4 a.m. on Monday.

A battalion chief said the fire was quickly put out with minimal exterior damage. Aside from the smoke, minimal damage was reported inside the two businesses.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, nor was an estimate of damages.

San Antonio police arrived on the scene, including a crime scene unit.

SAFD said that arson investigators would be coming to the scene.

