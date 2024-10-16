Local sanitation workers win big at national event

SAN ANTONIO – Did you know there are garbage truck-driving competitions?

Three San Antonio workers were recognized for their hard work and technical skills at the Solid Waste Association of North America’s national Road-E-O competition.

Recommended Videos

The event, which took place in Dublin, Georgia, on Oct. 5, gave solid waste drivers, mechanics and equipment operators a chance to show off their technical skills with 47 chapters across the United States.

Solid Waste Management Department worker Omar Perez won first place in the Southwest Truck Mechanic category and a Top Gun Award for best overall score in the mechanics competition.

Jayk Smith is a locomotive servicing supervisor for the City of San Antonio and took 2nd place in the Southeast Heavy Equipment Mechanic category.

The Dublin Chapter recognized Heavy Equipment District Manager Brian Guerra for assisting with the competition during Hurricane Helene.