Local sanitation workers win big at national event

Three San Antonio workers recognized at competition in Georgia

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Local sanitation workers win big at national event (Copyright Solid Waste Management Department)

SAN ANTONIO – Did you know there are garbage truck-driving competitions?

Three San Antonio workers were recognized for their hard work and technical skills at the Solid Waste Association of North America’s national Road-E-O competition.

The event, which took place in Dublin, Georgia, on Oct. 5, gave solid waste drivers, mechanics and equipment operators a chance to show off their technical skills with 47 chapters across the United States.

Solid Waste Management Department worker Omar Perez won first place in the Southwest Truck Mechanic category and a Top Gun Award for best overall score in the mechanics competition.

Jayk Smith is a locomotive servicing supervisor for the City of San Antonio and took 2nd place in the Southeast Heavy Equipment Mechanic category.

The Dublin Chapter recognized Heavy Equipment District Manager Brian Guerra for assisting with the competition during Hurricane Helene.

Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

