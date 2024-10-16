Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for love triangle shooting death

Jeffrey Klaus was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the shooting death of Daniel Gonzales on March 28, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a love triangle shooting death.

According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, 175th District Court Judge Catherine Torres-Stahl handed down the prison sentence to Jeffrey Klaus on Monday.

The defendant waived a jury trial and pleaded guilty to the charge of murder for the slaying of Daniel Gonzales on March 28, 2023.

The DA’s Office said, on that date, Klaus arrived at an apartment that he and his girlfriend shared when he found Gonzales there.

Klaus and Gonzales got into an argument when the defendant shot the victim multiple times, killing him, the DA’s Office said.

Klaus was issued credit for 554 days he spent in jail toward his prison sentence.