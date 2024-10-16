Skip to main content
Padre Island National Seashore seeking public comment on invasive species removal

Affected species are feral swine, antelopes

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Padre Island National Seashore (William L. Farr , Wikimedia Commons)

Padre Island National Seashore officials are asking the public for help in identifying a solution to an invasive species issue.

The park is seeking public comment on a draft plan that would allow the removal of invasive swine and antelope species, a news release said.

Increasing numbers of the animals at the seashore can negatively impact endangered and threatened species, such as the eastern black rail and Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, according to the National Park Service.

The NPS began soliciting comments in the summer to prepare the environmental assessment plan. Comments will be taken from Oct. 15 to Nov. 15

Two alternatives are being considered by NPS for the species’ removal. One is removing the animals on a case-by-case basis, while the other method would institute a monitoring program, the release said.

While comments can be taken online, NPS is hosting three in-person listening sessions for public feedback.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. - Mission San Jose - 6701 San José Drive San Antonio, Texas 78214

Wednesday, Oct, 23

6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. - Texas State Aquarium - 2710 N. Shoreline Boulevard Corpus Christi, Texas 78402

Thursday, Oct. 24

6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. - Seashore Learning Center - 15801 South Padre Island Drive Corpus Christi, Texas 78418

See the full 72-page draft below:

