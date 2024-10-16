Social media companies failed to protect children, teens from online dangers, FTC report reveals

SAN ANTONIO – The Federal Trade Commission issued a 129-page study showing how media companies are failing to protect teenagers from targeted advertising and online dangers.

The report examined nine social media companies and video streaming services to assess how they used users’ information. It found that the companies were engaged in extensive surveillance of their users.

The most troubling part of the report, according to FTC attorney Jacqueline Ford, is that teenagers’ accounts were treated like adult accounts, exposing them to potential dangers.

“We found that companies failed to adequately protect children and teens, especially teens who aren’t protected by federal legislation that protects children’s privacy online. Teens are treated the same as adult users,” Ford said. “There’s almost no restrictions on teen accounts, and their personal information is collected from them, just the same as with adults,” she said.

Ford said there are steps that parents can take to limit how much information social media companies have on minors.

Parents should use a safe username for their children, ensuring it doesn’t reveal their age, gender, or name. They should also limit the amount of information shared in accounts and ensure privacy settings are strict regarding who can access the child’s profile. Additionally, it’s important to talk to children about the significance of online safety.

“Advertising is a huge source of revenue for (social media companies). And there’s a thing called targeted advertising, where you can use information about individuals to serve ads that you think might be more relevant to them,” Ford said. “The hope is that this will encourage policymakers and the companies to implement changes that will better protect children and teens using social media.”

The FTC has a website to inform families about the Children’s Privacy and help on how to navigate socializing online.

