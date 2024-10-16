Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
72º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Suspect in custody after man stabbed in chest on West Side, SAPD says

Victim’s injuries did not appear life-threatening

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Tags: Stabbing, West Side, San Antonio, SAPD
The stabbing happened near North Zarzamora and West Poplar around 5:20 a.m. (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – A 40-year-old man is in custody after stabbing another man in the chest on the West Side early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened near North Zarzamora and West Poplar around 5:20 a.m.

Recommended Videos

Officers found the 46-year-old victim with a stab wound to the chest. The man gave police a description of the suspect and the location of the attack.

SAPD found the suspect under a bridge in the 1000 block of Zarzamora, and the man was taken into custody without incident.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, SAPD said.

The Homicide Unit is investigating and will determine if any charges will be filed in this case.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Ivan Herrera headshot

Ivan Herrera, MSB, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

email

instagram

Alexis Montalbo headshot

Alexis Montalbo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

email

Recommended Videos