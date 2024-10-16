Suspect in custody after man stabbed in chest on West Side, SAPD says

The stabbing happened near North Zarzamora and West Poplar around 5:20 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO – A 40-year-old man is in custody after stabbing another man in the chest on the West Side early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened near North Zarzamora and West Poplar around 5:20 a.m.

Officers found the 46-year-old victim with a stab wound to the chest. The man gave police a description of the suspect and the location of the attack.

SAPD found the suspect under a bridge in the 1000 block of Zarzamora, and the man was taken into custody without incident.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, SAPD said.

The Homicide Unit is investigating and will determine if any charges will be filed in this case.