Woman bitten by fox possibly infected with rabies, City of Boerne says

Officials believe the fox could be infected with rabies.

BOERNE, Texas – A woman was bitten by a fox potentially infected with rabies in her yard, according to the City of Boerne.

The incident happened on Tuesday near School Street and West Cibolo Drive.

Over the Oct. 12 and 13 weekend, Boerne Animal Care Services received a call potentially about the same fox.

The fox aggressively approached another animal and was acting “strangely” near bags of dirt, the City of Boerne said.

If you are in the Boerne area, officials provided some tips:

Keep a close eye on your outdoor pets and bring them inside if possible

If you have chickens or other animals, ensure they are secure

Do not leave pets unsupervised outside

DO not attempt to touch or catch any animals or other wildlife

Officials placed traps in the area, but if you see unusual wildlife behavior, contact Boerne ACS at 830-249-2456 or the non-emergency line at 830-249-8645 after hours.