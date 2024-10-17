San Antonio teen and her mother share story of blood cancer diagnosis ahead of ‘Light the Night’

SAN ANTONIO – Drawing on a large sketchpad is 16-year-old Liz De Leon’s escape.

The art she creates imitates her life. She spent hours sketching a picture of a girl sitting outdoors.

“I just wanted to be outside because I was always in the hospital and I really wanted to go out,” said De Leon.

In March 2021, doctors diagnosed De Leon witha form of leukemia, a blood cancer. She was just 12 years old.

“What I was worried about was, ‘If I have cancer, how am I going to school?’” De Leon said.

De Leon’s mom, Sandra, was her sole caregiver. De Leon’s daughter’s treatment also took a toll on her.

“Always fatigued,” Sandra De Leon said. “I was always tired. I felt like I never got enough sleep.”

Sandra balanced caring for her own mother who died while her daughter received treatment.

“I think surviving this is faith,” Sandra De Leon said.

Sandra De Leon described her faith as unshakable.

“I can honestly say the thought never crossed my mind that [Liz is] going to die or she’s going to get even worse,” she said.

The worst parts of Liz’s cancer journey are behind her. She said she is now in remission.

“Looking at it now, it’s like, ‘Wow. I can’t believe I went through that,” Liz De Leon said.

Liz De Leon is now a high schooler working on her associate’s degree. She also can’t wait to learn how to drive.

Liz will be one of the honored heroes during the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s annual walk called Light the Night on Oct. 19.

“How did cancer change your life?” asked Ibarra.

She understands the importance of an event like Light the Night

“I know, like, I’m being able to do this one event for Light the Night and being able to tell my story to others,” Liz De Leon said.

How to donate and get involved

Register now or make a donation and join KSAT in celebrating and remembering those patients navigating their cancer journey and honoring those who have been lost. The walk is approximately one mile long. People using strollers, or wheelchairs and have pets are welcome to participate.

Donating is easy. Every contribution collected will go towards lifesaving research and support for patients diagnosed with cancer. All monetary donations are tax deductible.

KSAT Community Phone Bank

To help raise awareness about blood cancer and to support the cause, KSAT Community will host a phone bank on Thursday, Oct. 17 during Good Morning San Antonio from 5-10 a.m.

Representatives from the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society will be answering phone calls and accepting financial donations. All contributions collected during the live broadcast will help support blood cancer research.