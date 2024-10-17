Search and Support San Antonio aimed at helping families of missing people

SAN ANTONIO – The case of the missing Olmos Park mother of four, Suzanne Clark Simpson, is receiving national attention.

For those who work with Search and Support San Antonio, it’s a never-give-up mentality. The nonprofit helps find missing people and advocates for families in their time of need.

“All we need is one person to provide one piece of the missing puzzle that could perhaps help us bring a missing loved one home,” said Lori Wittmeyer with Search and Support San Antonio. “The idea is: get the missing family member in front of as many people as we possibly can, so hopefully, there will be additional leads that will come forward.”

In previous cases, Wittmeyer and Nina Brooks with the nonprofit said they have requested cadaver dogs to assist in searches. The organization also has team members who can create age progression pictures and rent space to post missing people on billboards.

Search and Support San Antonio has also started using artificial intelligence technology so that missing people can advocate for themselves.

“A person who has been missing for years, maybe flyers and searches are not the best thing to do,” Wittmeyer said. “But maybe getting the family on the news, maybe doing social media posts. Maybe those are the right things to do.”

Search and Support San Antonio’s services are free. Anyone can request their help on their website.