Women in Film and Television San Antonio ramping up for inaugural awards ceremony

SAN ANTONIO – A local nonprofit aimed at supporting women in media and entertainment is ramping up for its inaugural awards ceremony.

Women in Film and Television San Antonio will host the awards ceremony next month. The nonprofit held an event to announce honorees and talent Thursday.

Women in Film and Television in San Antonio (WIFT SATX+) is a nonprofit membership organization chartered in 2023, according to the group’s website. The nonprofit is an official chapter of the global organization that was founded in 1973, according to WIFT SATX+.

WIFT SATX+ works with women who are working or pursuing a career in media and entertainment in central South Texas. The nonprofit focuses on the power of storytelling that can reflect the region’s unique culture and voices, WIFT SATX+ said.

The nonprofit is also recognized by Women in Film and Television International, which represents 70 official chapters, WIFT SATX+ said.

The group will introduce The Celestial Awards, an event honoring women’s achievements in media and entertainment, at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Majestic Theatre.

Tickets for The Celestial Awards are available online.

