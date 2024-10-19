1 dead, 1 injured after hit-and-run in south Bexar County, officials say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Authorities are searching for a person accused of striking two women with a vehicle, killing one of them, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 4030 block of New Mathis Road.

Two women were crossing the street when a driver ran them over, BCSO said.

The person driving the vehicle did not stop and provide aid to the women following the collision, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both women were transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment. One of them ended up dying.