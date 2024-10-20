BCSO says 61-year-old man who left home for work has been reported missing

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Jose Matias Gonzalez, 61, was last seen on Oct. 14.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for a missing 61-year-old man.

Deputies said Jose Matias Gonzalez told his roommate that he was leaving their residence in the 3700 block of Bennington Way to go to work.

However, the roommate said Gonzalez has not been seen since that Oct. 14 conversation, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Gonzalez was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. Gonzalez was last seen driving a 2016 Nissan Rogue with the Texas license plate THG 4520, authorities said.

Anyone with information on Gonzalez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email BCSO’s Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.