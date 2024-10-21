Skip to main content
Legacy of German defenders at the Alamo honored during special ceremony

Event commemorates two of 189 known defenders who hailed from Germany

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO – A special ceremony honoring the contributions of German defenders at the Battle of the Alamo took take place Monday at the Texas shrine.

The event commemorated two of the 189 known defenders who hailed from Germany. A commemorative stone, provided by the German Consulate in Houston and sourced from Germany, was placed inside the historic church.

The stone will serve as a tribute to the German defenders and highlight the international significance of the Alamo’s history. It also symbolizes the strong cultural and historical connections between Germany and Texas.

The event featured performances by the Beethoven Männerchor and the Beethoven German Band, which provided traditional German music.

