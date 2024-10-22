BCSO to provide details on human remains found in far West Side

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference to provide details on human remains found in a field on the far West Side on Tuesday.

The remains were discovered Highway 90 West Access Road at Pue Road, less than a mile inside Loop 1604.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will speak at the media briefing at 5:30 p.m., which will be streamed in the video player above.

It’s not immediately clear which case this is related to.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.