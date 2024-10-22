Skip to main content
BCSO to provide details on human remains found in far West Side

The conference can be viewed in the video player below

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

BCSO badge (BCSO)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference to provide details on human remains found in a field on the far West Side on Tuesday.

The remains were discovered Highway 90 West Access Road at Pue Road, less than a mile inside Loop 1604.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will speak at the media briefing at 5:30 p.m., which will be streamed in the video player above.

It’s not immediately clear which case this is related to.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

