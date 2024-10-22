Skip to main content
Deadly crash shuts down Loop 410 on North Side

Long delays expected; unclear when highway will be reopened

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Tags: Traffic, San Antonio
Transguide (Transguide)

SAN ANTONIO – A fatal accident has closed part of Loop 410 early Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 5:45 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Loop 410 at Nacogdoches. The highway has been closed since.

Transguide officials said the highway will remain closed until further notice. They did not anticipate it opening until at least 9 a.m.

Officials have not said what caused the accident, but the person who was struck was reportedly a pedestrian.

As of 7:30 a.m., traffic was backed up from Nacogdoches Road past Harry Wurzbach and Ira Lee, stretching as far as Austin Highway.

Right now, only the westbound lanes are affected by the closure.

This is a developing story. KSAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.

