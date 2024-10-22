Topgolf breaks ground on New Braunfels venue

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Topgolf plans to proceed with the development of an $18 million development in the Texas Hill Country city.

That expansion plan was in doubt when in September Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. said it was pursuing the separation of the business into two separate companies.

Topgolf had several new facilities in various stages of development in September when company officials said the plan was to reduce new venue development for 2025 to a number in the mid-single digit range.

Topgolf Vice President Katrina Metzidakis said the mentioned reduction was focused on venues that were not yet in construction.

Yet Topgolf has now confirmed that it has begun construction on the New Braunfels project. The new venue will be constructed at New Braunfels’ Town Center at Creekside, a 400-plus-acre master-planned mixed-use development. The new Topgolf is set to open in late 2025.

The New Braunfels Topgolf will feature 62 climate-controlled hitting bays spread across two levels. The venue will also have a full-service bar and restaurant manned by executive chefs, a 216-square-foot video wall, more than 140 HDTVs and a mini golf course.

The New Braunfels project will also include an outdoor area with yard games and fire pits. It will employ roughly 200 workers.

Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway said the start of construction in New Braunfels comes “after two years of anticipation.”

Austin Alvis, president and chief development officer for Houston-based NewQuest, the developer for the New Braunfels Topgolf, said, “We look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have on the surrounding community.”

An October 2023 state filing showed that construction was initially set to begin in January of this year and be completed in December. It’s still not clear what caused work on the project to be pushed back nearly a year.

In July, the city of New Braunfels and Comal County each approved $1.5 million in incentives for the Topgolf project.

“Topgolf’s arrival in New Braunfels is a welcome addition to our community, enhancing our city’s entertainment options,” New Braunfels Mayor Neal Linnartz,” said.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.