Bat in San Marcos tests positive for rabies after flying into person’s hair

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A bat tested positive for rabies in San Marcos last week, according to a press release.

The City of San Marcos Animal Protection was notified that a bat had flown into a person’s hair on Oct. 14 near the 1900 block of Gibraltar Drive.

The bat was captured and sent to the Texas Department of State Health Services laboratory in Austin for rabies testing, which is required if the animal comes in direct human contact.

The person exposed to the bat is seeking post-exposure treatment to prevent rabies.

“Rabies is a deadly virus that can infect mammals, including wildlife, pets, and humans. The virus is spread through contact with an infected mammal’s saliva and is fatal if not treated before symptoms occur,” the release stated.

Call San Marcos Animal Control at 512-805-2655 to report any interactions with bats so they can be tested for rabies and medical treatment rendered.